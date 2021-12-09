Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of strong winds, rain

Toronto is in for yet another rainy and windy weekend, according to Environment Canada’s special weather statement for the city.

Heavy rain and strong winds are heading to Toronto and a special weather statement forecasts rain showers starting Friday night, which might get heavy and continue into Saturday.

Temperatures are then predicted to dip, and strong southwesterly gusts of wind, up to 70 km/h, are predicted to develop by Saturday afternoon.

These winds are forecast to get as fast as 90 km/h and switch directions by Saturday evening, especially along the shorelines of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Toronto could be swimming in 25 to 45 mm of rainwater on Saturday night, and even see some light snow in the wake of a strong cold front.

The strong winds could damage trees and cause power outages in the city, Environment Canada warns.

The weather agency issued a similar special weather statement on Monday, December 6, and blustery, squally weather followed in the afternoon.

This time, special weather statements have been put out for 32 regions in South Ontario (including the City of Toronto). Other regions include Peel, Durham, York, Hamilton, Dufferin, Elgin, Ottawa, Barrie, Niagara, Waterloo, and Windsor, among others.

Northern Ontario is also bearing the brunt of the weather, with over weather warnings and special weather statements issued for 15 regions.