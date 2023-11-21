Ontario ski resort just got a huge new upgrade for the 2023-24 season

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is about to debut its new crown jewel, an impressive $14 million chairlift unlike any other in Canada.

The ski resort north of Barrie will be the first in Canada to feature the latest D-Line Adventure 8 chairlift, a high-speed, eight-seater lift from Austrian-based chairlift manufacturer Doppelmayr when the new infrastructure officially enters operation this season.

Doppelmayr’s operations director, Andre Huter, promises that the new lift at Mount St. Louis Moonstone “will be like no other chairlift in North America with a special L-shape drive terminal,” carrying passengers eight at a time between the Moonstone base lodge and the resort’s highest peak at the Venture Summit.

This upgrade — which replaces the Adventure Express chairlift — will give the resort the highest lift capacity of any ski destination in North America, with the ability to move 4,250 people per hour.

It also improves safety and comfort compared to traditional lifts, offering heated seats, manual lock child-friendly safety bars with footrests and rise-able loading carpets for young skiers and riders.

Another standout of the new chairlift is an enormous 10-metre-wide by two-metre-tall screen nicknamed the “Moonstone SnowTron.”

Doppelmayr General Manager Robert Huter promises an improvement in wait times thanks to the new lift. “This advancement helps guests spend more time on the slopes and less time waiting in a lift line,” he says.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone has been hyping up its new investment, including the production of a time-lapse showing its construction.

Crews are currently producing snow to prep the resort for the lift’s first riders — expected for late December.