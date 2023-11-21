"Aruba, Jamaica..." Get up to $1,500 off during Sunwing Vacations' Black Friday sale

If the Canadian winter is starting to wear on you and you simply want to get away from it all, here’s one Black Friday deal you might want to check out: Sunwing Vacations is offering massive discounts of up to $1,500 on all-inclusive packages.

You can fly to various locations in the US, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Central America, and the West Indies anytime between December 14, 2023, to April 30, 2024. And with those savings, you might even want to opt for room upgrades, exclusive dining experiences, and excursions with NexusTours.

“From charming resorts to luxurious five-star properties, more than 250 hotels across our incredible breadth of destination offerings are up for grabs for less and, as we’ve already seen a strong start to Sunwing’s winter travel season, we’re encouraging Canadians to secure their bookings at these amazing prices while they can,” said Samantha Taylor, chief marketing and digital officer of Sunwing Vacations Group.

The package includes seven days at resorts for every budget — you can book vacations for as low as $705 per adult (originally $1,015) or as much as $6,825 per adult (originally $9,055).

If you can already envision the tropical drink melting in your hand, then head to Sunwing’s Black Friday sale page here.

You can fly out from any of the following locations across Canada:

Alberta: Calgary, Edmonton

British Columbia: Kelowna, Vancouver

Manitoba: Winnipeg

Newfoundland and Labrador: Deer Lake

New Brunswick: Fredericton

Nova Scotia: Halifax

Ontario: Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Windsor

Quebec: Bagotville, Montreal, Quebec City

Saskatchewan: Regina, Saskatoon

Get packing!