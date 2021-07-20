Ontario Science Centre to reopen to the public next month

The Ontario Science Centre has announced it will officially reopen its doors to the public as of next month.

Though there will be two member preview weekends on July 24 and 25, the science centre will welcome guests back to its facility starting August 4.

Tickets go on sale starting July 26 and all visitors and members must purchase them online and choose a time slot.

The centre will be open Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm, and Friday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Monday and Tuesday the centre will be closed.

“To keep everyone safe, timed ticketing will be in effect, face masks are mandatory in the building at all times and physical distancing measures are in place,” said the centre.

Some areas such as KidSpark and Space Hall on Level 4 will be temporarily closed.

Address: 770 Don Mills Road

