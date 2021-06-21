EventsSummer

Last-minute movies to catch at the Ontario Place Drive-In this week

Karen Doradea
|
Jun 21 2021, 12:37 pm
@OntarioPlace/Twitter

Looking for something to do this week? The Ontario Place Drive-In still has tickets on sale for late-night movie showings.

Last-minute tickets are still available for purchase for movie showings from June 21 to June 24.

Here’s a list of movies that are set to run this week:

All movie times start at 9:35 pm and tickets are available for $10 per person. Make sure to get your tickets online ASAP!

