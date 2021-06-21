Last-minute movies to catch at the Ontario Place Drive-In this week

Looking for something to do this week? The Ontario Place Drive-In still has tickets on sale for late-night movie showings.

Last-minute tickets are still available for purchase for movie showings from June 21 to June 24.

Here’s a list of movies that are set to run this week:

#FunFact: Everyone wanted to be Ferris! Rob Lowe, John Cusack, Jim Carrey, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., & Michael J. Fox – all considered for the role. Tonight at the Drive-In! 📅: June 21

🕒: 9:35pm

🎫: https://t.co/hl0bsIjbGk#OntarioPlace #ItsONatOntarioPlace pic.twitter.com/Sc57qI8ntG — Ontario Place (@OntarioPlace) June 21, 2021

All movie times start at 9:35 pm and tickets are available for $10 per person. Make sure to get your tickets online ASAP!