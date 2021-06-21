Last-minute movies to catch at the Ontario Place Drive-In this week
Jun 21 2021, 12:37 pm
Looking for something to do this week? The Ontario Place Drive-In still has tickets on sale for late-night movie showings.
Last-minute tickets are still available for purchase for movie showings from June 21 to June 24.
Here’s a list of movies that are set to run this week:
- June 21 – Ferris Beuller’s Day Off
- June 22 – The Goonies
- June 23 – Beetlejuice
- June 24 – Moana
#FunFact: Everyone wanted to be Ferris! Rob Lowe, John Cusack, Jim Carrey, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., & Michael J. Fox – all considered for the role.
Tonight at the Drive-In!
📅: June 21
🕒: 9:35pm
🎫: https://t.co/hl0bsIjbGk#OntarioPlace #ItsONatOntarioPlace pic.twitter.com/Sc57qI8ntG
— Ontario Place (@OntarioPlace) June 21, 2021
All movie times start at 9:35 pm and tickets are available for $10 per person. Make sure to get your tickets online ASAP!