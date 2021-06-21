A food night market is coming to Mississauga this weekend, and you can devour all of the GTA’s best comfort food until next month.

From June 27 to July 4, Night Market Toronto is hosting its Oh Canada Market in honour of Canada Day at Mississauga’s Square One.

The best of the best comfort food from burgers and fries, to ice cream and cheesecakes. There will be a bunch of options to choose from, including Halal choices.

Guests can expect a list of food trucks including Gourmet Guyz, Mustache Burger (Halal), Street Bitez / Shake It Co., Major’s Cookies, Holy Grill (Halal), The Rollin’ Rooster, Coffee Brake Truck, and Heirloom Cheesecake.

Night Market Toronto says that they will feature twists on Canadian classics and will bring together local food and drink artisans.

“This market is in full compliance with Peel Health and Safety with regards to COVID-19 Regulations. Our priority is keeping our customers, vendors, and community safe, and are taking all measures necessary to do so,” Night Market Toronto said.

More information in regard to preorders will be posted on their Instagram page.

Oh Canada Market

When: June 27 to July 4

Where: Square One P3 Parking lot – 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga