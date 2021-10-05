Ontario Place has a haunted drive-in movie experience for spooky season

Ontario Place is treating horror movie fans to a wholly immersive experience with their Haunted Cinema drive-in this month.

Movie-goers will be able to watch the film from their car while people dressed in character perform just outside their doors. And by perform, we mean do their best to scare you and give you a real haunted experience.

The event is for all ages, but the later shows will be scarier, so if you’ve got children who want to tag along, it is recommended that you take them to the 6:30 pm showing of Goosebumps.

If you’re in for a real fright, opt for the 10 pm showing of the 90’s favourite, Scream.

When: October 26 to 31

Time: 6:30 pm for Goosebumps and 10:00 pm for Scream.

Where: Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West.