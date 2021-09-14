COVID-19 contact tracing underway at 23 Toronto schools
One week after students went back to in-person classes in Toronto, public health staff are already contact tracing at 23 schools for potential COVID-19 exposures.
Toronto Public Health issued a news release Monday where it named the 23 schools where COVID-19 investigations are currently underway.
These are the schools:
- Bellmere Junior Public School
- Central Montessori School – Maplehurst Campus
- Cresthaven Public School
- Dundas Junior Public School
- East York Collegiate Institute
- École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel
- Elia Middle School
- Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy
- Humber Valley Village Junior Middle School
- Milne Valley Middle School
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School
- Pauline Johnson Junior Public School
- Riverdale Collegiate Institute
- Ryerson Community School
- Senator O’Connor College School
- Sir John A Macdonald Collegiate Institute
- St. André Catholic School
- St. Brigid Catholic School
- The York School
- Topcliff Public School
- West Hill Collegiate Institute
- William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute
- Willowdale Middle School
“It is not unexpected to have cases related to the school setting, even during the first week of school, as cases in school settings often reflect what is happening in the broader community,” TPH said.
According to the TDSB, which updated its COVID-19 information on Tuesday, there have also been COVID-19 cases identified at 12 additional schools:
- Malvern Collegiate Institute
- Alvin Curling Public School
- Blake Street Junior Public School
- Don Mills Middle School
- Downsview Secondary School
- Earl Haig Secondary School
- Jarvis Collegiate Institute
- John Polyani Collegiate Institute
- Rose Avenue Junior Public School
- Sir Adam Beck Junior School
- The Waterfront School
- Weston Memorial Junior Public School
There are several COVID-19 mitigation measures in place at Toronto schools, including mandatory masking indoors and cohorts of students. In addition, all staff at public schools must be fully immunized.
The provincial government’s page of school COVID-19 cases from last year is was inactive for the first week of school, but the Ministry of Education began sharing province-wide school COVID-19 information again on Tuesday.
Since August 2, there have been 328 related COVID-19 cases in both students and staff reported to the ministry.
Health officials last year have said that community transmissions rates usually drive school COVID-19 exposures. Last year, 87% of children who got COVID-19 caught the virus outside of school, according to the Ministry of Education. School was the source of infection in only 7% of cases.