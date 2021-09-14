COVID-19 contact tracing underway at 23 Toronto schools

One week after students went back to in-person classes in Toronto, public health staff are already contact tracing at 23 schools for potential COVID-19 exposures.

Toronto Public Health issued a news release Monday where it named the 23 schools where COVID-19 investigations are currently underway.

These are the schools:

Bellmere Junior Public School

Central Montessori School – Maplehurst Campus

Cresthaven Public School

Dundas Junior Public School

East York Collegiate Institute

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel

Elia Middle School

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy

Humber Valley Village Junior Middle School

Milne Valley Middle School

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School

Pauline Johnson Junior Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Ryerson Community School

Senator O’Connor College School

Sir John A Macdonald Collegiate Institute

St. André Catholic School

St. Brigid Catholic School

The York School

Topcliff Public School

West Hill Collegiate Institute

William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute

Willowdale Middle School

“It is not unexpected to have cases related to the school setting, even during the first week of school, as cases in school settings often reflect what is happening in the broader community,” TPH said.

According to the TDSB, which updated its COVID-19 information on Tuesday, there have also been COVID-19 cases identified at 12 additional schools:

Malvern Collegiate Institute

Alvin Curling Public School

Blake Street Junior Public School

Don Mills Middle School

Downsview Secondary School

Earl Haig Secondary School

Jarvis Collegiate Institute

John Polyani Collegiate Institute

Rose Avenue Junior Public School

Sir Adam Beck Junior School

The Waterfront School

Weston Memorial Junior Public School

There are several COVID-19 mitigation measures in place at Toronto schools, including mandatory masking indoors and cohorts of students. In addition, all staff at public schools must be fully immunized.

The provincial government’s page of school COVID-19 cases from last year is was inactive for the first week of school, but the Ministry of Education began sharing province-wide school COVID-19 information again on Tuesday.

Since August 2, there have been 328 related COVID-19 cases in both students and staff reported to the ministry.

Health officials last year have said that community transmissions rates usually drive school COVID-19 exposures. Last year, 87% of children who got COVID-19 caught the virus outside of school, according to the Ministry of Education. School was the source of infection in only 7% of cases.