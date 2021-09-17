Ontario's new COVID-19 cases hover near 800, most not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Friday.

That’s in line with case counts from earlier this week, which has hovered between 575 and 900. The seven-day rolling average now sits at 724 cases per day.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 582 of Friday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 213 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 336 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Of them, 306 are not fully vaccinated and only 30 have both shots.

There are also 194 patients in the ICU, of which 181 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 79% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 578,048 total COVID-19 cases and 9,637 deaths.