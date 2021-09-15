Ontario's new COVID-19 cases stay below 600 for second straight day

Ontario reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Wednesday.

This is the first time in a week that daily cases have been below 600 for two days in a row. Cases appear to be plateauing after rising steadily through late August and early September. The seven-day rolling average is now 722 cases per day.

Most new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 447 of Wednesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated, and only 146 cases are in people who have both shots.

Across Ontario, there are 346 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Of them, 311 are not fully vaccinated and only 35 have both shots.

There are also 188 patients in the ICU, of which 178 are not fully vaccinated.

The province has administered more than 21 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far. Right now 85% of people over 12 have at least one shot, and 78% have both.

Anyone who has yet to get their shot can book an appointment through the province’s portal. Those without a valid health card can call 1-833-943-3900.

To date, Ontario has seen 576,389 total COVID-19 cases and 9,629 deaths.