Ontario’s new COVID-19 reopening plan kicks off today, with capacity limits being lifted for a number of industries.

The province began lifting capacity limits on October 8, when it announced that movie theatres, sporting events and indoor concerts no longer had to follow physical distancing requirements.

As of 12:01 am, capacity limits have officially been lifted for gyms, museums, galleries, aquariums and other low-risk indoor spaces that fall under the proof of vaccination requirements.

The move to lift restrictions came after Ontario was in Step 3 for months after cases in the province began to climb. New COVID-19 cases have remained below 500 for the last 14 days.

Based on continued improvements to #PublicHealth and #HealthCare indicators, Ontario is lifting capacity limits in the vast majority of settings where proof of vaccination is required, starting today. Learn about the changes you can expect: https://t.co/iikGKgFkic pic.twitter.com/y0znoWr9TE — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 25, 2021

Capacity limits are also lifted for indoor events and meeting spaces. Personal care services can also operate at pre-pandemic capacities.

The next phase of reopening is set to begin on November 15, when the province will allow more high-risk areas like dance clubs, strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs to operate at full capacity.