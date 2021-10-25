Ontario has officially lifted capacity limits on restaurants and bars

Ontario’s restaurants and bars no longer have capacity limits as the province slowly exits Step 3 of its reopening plans.

As of 12:01 am on October 25, Ontario restaurants and bars exit the third step of the provincial road map and no longer have capacity limits.

Last Friday, Ontario announced its plan to lift all COVID-19-related public health measures in the course of six months.

The plan includes easing capacity limits and restrictions, lifting proof of vaccination requirements and ending masking mandates.

However, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said that he will be monitoring the situation closely and local and regional measures. Considering it continues to improve, the provincial government will issue measures only when absolutely necessary.

“Public health measures would be applied provincially in exceptional circumstances, such as when the provinces health care system capacity is at risk of becoming overwhelmed or vaccine resistant COVID-19 variant is ever identified in the province,” said Dr. Kieran Moore on Friday.

Since mid-July, indoor and outdoor dining has been permitted with a limited capacity in order to allow physical distancing of two metres and with no limits on the number of people per table.

On Friday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released its latest modelling for the province. It stated that new case numbers should remain stable if current public health measures continue to be in place.

The modelling also shows that cases have continued to decline in most public health units throughout the province.