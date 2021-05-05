Ontario to provide update on its COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott will make an announcement on Wednesday afternoon alongside the province’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan began ramping up as they announced all adults over the age of 18 living in hot spot communities are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the province’s booking system.

Last week, the Ontario Ministry of Health released a framework that anticipated all adults becoming eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments by the end of May.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases. This marked the first time in a month the tally has been below 3,000. The last time was April 5.

Elliott and Jones are scheduled to begin their remarks at 1:30 pm.