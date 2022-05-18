The cost of living might have gone up in Toronto, but there’s no reason why you can’t still plan a weekend getaway on a budget. Starting Saturday, May 21, you can hop on a train to Niagara Falls and other destinations for fares as low as $10 for a single weekend day or $15 for the entire weekend.

With more warm days ahead, Metrolinx announced that it’s bringing back more service on UP Express and GO Transit. That includes seasonal weekend and holiday service to Niagara Falls, as well as more service on the UP Express, Barrie, Kitchener, and Stouffville Lines.

While you can start planning your weekend trips, weekday service changes don’t start until Tuesday, May 24. The new seasonal schedule will be available from Victoria Day long weekend until Thanksgiving weekend.

Trips to Niagara Falls depart from Union Station. Planning to stay back late? There’s no need to rush back to catch the last train back — a GO Bus Route will be running after the last train.

So make sure to check the schedules ahead of time and book your ticket online. Also, keep in mind that masks are still mandatory on GO Transit and UP Express vehicles and inside train stations.

The announcement seriously could not be more timely as we experience record-breaking gas prices and a shortage of available car rentals across Canada.