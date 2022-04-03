Even though Ontarians missed out on the big prize this weekend, many people in the province are about to be a whole “lotto” richer.

On Friday, April 1, the gargantuan $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was finally claimed – by a ticket sold somewhere in Alberta. More details about the new millionaire(s) haven’t been shared yet, but the ticket matched all seven numbers.

Still, there were several big winners from the draw in Ontario, even though the jackpot was snagged in Western Canada.

According to a release from Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), winning tickets with major prizes were sold in the province.

Ontario Lotto Max Winners

One MAXMILLIONS prize-winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Prince Edward/Hastings County region – so Ontario could have a new millionaire.

Four MAXMILLIONS prize-winning tickets worth $500,000 each were sold in Ontario. One was sold online at OLG.ca, and the others were sold in Parry Sound/Nipissing region, Ajax, and Lennox and Addington/Frontenac region .

. One ticket worth $250,000 sold in Niagara Falls, Toronto , will be split with three other winning tickets sold in Canada.

, will be split with three other winning tickets sold in Canada. Four LOTTO MAX second prize-winning tickets worth $373,118.20 each were sold in Leeds and Grenville region, Stoney Creek, Toronto, and online .

Four ENCORE prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in Stoney Creek, Scarborough, and York Region .



So while somewhere in Alberta, there could be a new multi-millionaire, Ontario still came out of this big lottery draw looking pretty good.

After all, even $100,000 buys you a lot of Timmy’s.