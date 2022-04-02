Canada just made it easier than ever to renew your passport

At long last, Canada is streamlining its passport renewal process. Now, it’s never been easier to get your travel documents in order.

On Thursday, March 31, the government shared the news of its expansion of the simplified renewal application process for Canadian passports.

“With the simplified renewal process, applicants don’t need to have a guarantor or to provide their original documents, such as proof of citizenship or photo identification,” reads a release.

“They simply need two photos, two references, their completed form and the applicable fees.”

So, while there’s still a bunch of paperwork involved, it’s at least something.

As more and more Canadians resume international travel, we’re making it easier and faster to renew your passport. Simplifying the passport application process gives Canadians the service they deserve to plan their travel 🧳✈️ For more info ➡️ https://t.co/jG5Ffm2DWm — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) March 31, 2022

Passports are in high demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease both in Canada and around the world.

The government recommends that you apply for yours early and hold off on finalizing travel plans until you have your new passport.

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said in a release “As international travel resumes, we need to continue to modernize and improve our passport services to make sure we meet the needs of Canadians.”

“Simplifying the renewal process will make it easier and faster for Canadians to get their passport, and is another step toward greater modernization while prioritizing the health and safety of Canadians and our employees.”

Now, if your passport was issued in the last 15 years, you can use the simplified process to renew an expired, lost, stolen, or damaged passport.

This step alone marks a big change, because if your passport needed to be replaced or was expired for longer than a year, you couldn’t use this easier route.

You can learn more about how to renew your passport, but if you don’t have one yet, then you’ll need to go through the full process.

Then, once you have your passport, it’s time to book that trip to Cabo!