We tried Tim Hortons' new breakfast items and here's the truth (PHOTOS)

Tim Hortons recently expanded its breakfast menu with the addition of two plant-based sausage options.

With the push for more plant-based food options, Canada’s beloved coffee chain has introduced the Harvest Breakfast Sandwich and Harvest Farmer’s Wrap, made with plant-based Impossible Sausage.

“We’re always considering how we can improve our menu based on feedback, and we know many of our guests are looking for a plant-based alternative in their breakfast sandwich that’s equally delicious,” said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons has been on a roll this year with new menu items and improvements across the board. Whether it be exciting upgrades to its current menu offerings or new food to try, there’s no doubt that the chain has been killing it so far.

We reviewed Tim Horton’s Timbiebs when they first came out, then its newest ice cream lineup.

Now, it’s time for breakfast:

Harvest Breakfast Sandwich

Plant-based anything can be intimidating for some but honestly, Tim’s hit the nail on the head with this one. If you’re used to your typical sausage breakfast sandwich, then you would have no issue munching down on this one.

If you were to put a regular sausage breakfast sandwich and a plant-based one side by side, we would not be able to taste the difference. Seriously.

Harvest Farmer’s Breakfast Wrap

With the Harvest Farmer’s Breakfast Wrap you will find no difference in taste if your go-to is the sausage option. It’s hearty, filling, and a great way to start off your morning.

It tastes the exact same and it’s incredible. For those looking for a meat alternative, this is a good choice.

These breakfast options are available now at your local Tim Hortons.