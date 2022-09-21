Have you checked your lottery ticket yet?
Bad news: no one won the $70 million jackpot in the Tuesday, September 20 draw.
The good news: there’s still a chance to win the jackpot in the upcoming Friday, September 23 draw in addition to an estimated 31 $1 million Max Million prizes.
But even though no one claimed the huge prize, Tuesday was certainly a lucky night for some. According to OLG, here’s where the five winning lottery tickets were sold in Ontario.
Barrie
View this post on Instagram
In Barrie, someone won the Max Millions prize worth $1 million.
Ottawa
View this post on Instagram
Further east in Ottawa, another person is a half million dollars richer after purchasing a winning Max Millions ticket worth $500,000.
Mississauga
View this post on Instagram
Another Max Millions prize winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Mississauga (shared with two other tickets both sold in British Columbia).
Simcoe County
View this post on Instagram
One lucky resident from Simcoe County currently has an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.
Addington County/Frontenac County
View this post on Instagram
Another Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Addington County/Frontenac County.
You might also like: