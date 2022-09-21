Have you checked your lottery ticket yet?

Bad news: no one won the $70 million jackpot in the Tuesday, September 20 draw.

The good news: there’s still a chance to win the jackpot in the upcoming Friday, September 23 draw in addition to an estimated 31 $1 million Max Million prizes.

But even though no one claimed the huge prize, Tuesday was certainly a lucky night for some. According to OLG, here’s where the five winning lottery tickets were sold in Ontario.

Barrie

In Barrie, someone won the Max Millions prize worth $1 million.

Ottawa

Further east in Ottawa, another person is a half million dollars richer after purchasing a winning Max Millions ticket worth $500,000.

Mississauga

Another Max Millions prize winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Mississauga (shared with two other tickets both sold in British Columbia).

Simcoe County

One lucky resident from Simcoe County currently has an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

Addington County/Frontenac County

Another Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Addington County/Frontenac County.