NewsLottery

Here are the five places in Ontario where the winning lottery tickets were sold

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 21 2022, 4:31 pm
Here are the five places in Ontario where the winning lottery tickets were sold
olg.ca | Tudoran Andrei/Shutterstock

Have you checked your lottery ticket yet?

Bad news: no one won the $70 million jackpot in the Tuesday, September 20 draw.

The good news: there’s still a chance to win the jackpot in the upcoming Friday, September 23 draw in addition to an estimated 31 $1 million Max Million prizes.

But even though no one claimed the huge prize, Tuesday was certainly a lucky night for some. According to OLG, here’s where the five winning lottery tickets were sold in Ontario.

Barrie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tourism Barrie (@tourismbarrie)


In Barrie, someone won the Max Millions prize worth $1 million.

Ottawa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ottawa Tourism (@ottawatourism)

Further east in Ottawa, another person is a half million dollars richer after purchasing a winning Max Millions ticket worth $500,000.

Mississauga

Another Max Millions prize winning ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold in Mississauga (shared with two other tickets both sold in British Columbia).

Simcoe County

One lucky resident from Simcoe County currently has an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

Addington County/Frontenac County

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Frontenac County (@frontenaccounty)


Another Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Addington County/Frontenac County.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.