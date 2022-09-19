NewsLottery

After playing the lottery for 40 years, couple says lottery win makes them "feel more secure"
They’ve been playing the lottery for decades and luck finally shone in favour of one Ontario couple.

Married couple Cheryl and Joseph Barbisan are celebrating their big win after playing the lottery together for 40 years.

“We play our own random numbers,” said Cheryl.

She recalls how she used the OLG App to scan the ticket the morning after the draw.

“And ‘Big Winner’ came up,” she said. “I was in disbelief.”

Cheryl discovered that they had actually won the Ontario 49 second prize in the August 27 draw worth $50,000.

“I was smiling – and very shocked,” said Joseph, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

The couple, who have two children, said they’ll be putting their winnings towards planning vacations in Europe and western Canada. They’ll also be sharing the money with their children and saving for retirement.

“This is a big blessing and makes us feel more secure,” Joseph said.

The Ontario 49 draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday.

The Barbisans’ winning ticket was purchased at Millway Gift & Variety on Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga.

