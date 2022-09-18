Lottery winner to celebrate massive win by buying his first cell phone

While most lottery winners often choose to enjoy their winnings by buying a new car or going on a holiday, one Ontario man has other plans for his money.

Michael Mazzei, 58, is a Thorold resident and a regular lottery player.

“I like to play $10 Instant tickets,” he said. But while playing his ticket one day, he noticed something unusual.

“I saw the numbers matched while I was playing my ticket and my heart was racing,” he said. “I brought it to the ticket checker, and I couldn’t believe it. I had to double-check everything!”

When he scanned his ticket, he was shocked to discover that he had just won the game’s top prize of $250,000.

After realizing that he’s now a quarter million dollars richer, he immediately called his mom to share the amazing news.

“She was surprised and very emotional,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the big cheque.

Mazzei said he will be putting his winnings towards savings while investing the rest. He’ll also be using some of his money to buy his first cell phone.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “You never think this is going to happen until it does.”

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Claremont Street in Thorold.