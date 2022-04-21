Toronto may not be diverse in terms of topography, but what we lack in natural landmarks, we certainly make up for in architecture. After all, we are a city that’s instantly recognizable for a giant antenna.

We do also have the Don Valley, but that’s pretty much it. However, a new development is bringing a valley right in the heart of Toronto, albeit a futuristic version.

KING Toronto on 489 King Street West is set to be a mixed-use building that’s currently under construction and its design is reminiscent of lush rolling valleys.

In a recent LinkedIn post by construction company EllisDon, photos show that the development project is taking shape.

“EllisDon’s construction team has been hard at work completing all public utilities, civil connections, and finalizing the below-grade structure for the first ground floor slab,” read the post.

The project, by Allied Properties REIT and Westbank Corp, is designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), an architecture firm based in Copenhagen and New York.

The building will feature glass blocks to create “translucency and transparency,” according to the KING Toronto website.

The 16-storey complex will be covered in greenery and landscaping will be done by Public Work, which has done landscaping for The Bentway.

The building will feature condos, shops, and offices. It will also restore and incorporate existing heritage buildings nearby and include passageways and courtyards.

Southeast of KING Toronto is another upcoming development called The Well, a mixed-use development that’s set to be completed sometime this year.