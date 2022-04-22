You can now get health advice online from a registered nurse in Ontario

It is now a bit easier for Ontarians to access medical advice online or over the phone thanks to the new Health Connect Ontario program.

Health Connect Ontario replaces Telehealth Ontario and comes with some upgrades. Ontarians will be able to call 811 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to speak with a registered nurse. There’s also an option to connect with a nurse online, also available 24 hours a day, every day.

Health Connect Ontario also features a symptom checker and a medical library and will help patients access and navigate the healthcare system. Ontarians can also use the tool to help access mental health and addictions services.

According to the Government of Ontario, features will continue to be added to Health Connect Ontario. All calls to Telehealth Ontario will be automatically redirected to 811.

It is important to note that this is not an emergency service. If you need emergency medical care, call 911 or head to the closest hospital.