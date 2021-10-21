Didn’t get out camping this summer? It’s not too late! Some Ontario provincial parks offer year-round camping, and others offer camping for a couple more weeks.

You’ll want to bundle up and bring your coziest clothes and camping items as the nights will get chilly, and Ontario’s warm weather is on its last legs.

While cool, the good thing about fall camping is missing the summer crowds for a quieter experience on the campgrounds.

Algonquin Park is a favourite in the summer, often selling out of camp sites early in the summer season. The fall season is a bit more flexible as fewer campers turn out in the cool weather.

This park is open year-round. A late-fall camping trip is the perfect time to take in Algonquin’s golden encore, when the tamaracks turn golden yellow for the park’s second round of leaf changing.

You can still hike and paddle about the park during late fall, just make sure you dress for the weather. If rainy weather dampens your trip, they have some indoor activities to keep you occupied, too. Head to the Logging Museum, the Art Centre or the Visitor’s Centre for some indoor fun.

Another park that’s open year-round!

Enjoy the trails to yourself at Arrowhead this fall as summer campers retreat until next year. There are 14 km of hiking trails at the park, so there will be lots to do and plenty of fall vibes to take in while experiencing nature.

You can rent a canoe or kayak while you’re camping, and if we get some early snow, you can even snowshoe or cross-country ski…but, let’s hope we don’t get that much snow this fall.

Whew! Another park that is open for camping year-round. It’s almost as if this is a sign that you should book a camping trip.

MacGregor Point has a diverse ecosystem for hikers and campers to enjoy. You can even learn on your trip around the accessible board walk where signs about habitats are posted. Camping and learning? Sign me up!

As Canadians, we are used to the loud honking that comes in the fall as Canada geese fly south. They’re not the only birds to migrate in the fall, and MacGregor Point is a great lookout for migrating birds.

If you’re camping at MacGregor Point around Halloween, Ontario Parks recommends that you become one with the holiday and decorate your campsite. Those fireside scary stories have never felt so real.

Okay, okay, this is the last one that’s opened year-round, but if you haven’t considered booking a late-fall camping trip, what are you doing? We’ve got options.

Pinery offers lots of walking trails, 21 sq km of forest and dunes, and a 14 km bike trail.

You won’t want to miss the sunset while you’re at Pinery. National Geographic ranked the sunsets at this park as one of the best in the world. You can even rent a canoe or kayak to watch the sunset from the water. Ontario, it really is yours to discover.

Balsam is open until the end of October so get your trip booked soon.

Walk along the Lookout trail for a gorgeous view of fall colours. You can camp in a tent, roll up in an RV or opt for one of the park’s cottages to enjoy a cozy fall experience.

You can boat, fish and enjoy the fall season at Balsam. There’s even a gift shop, so you can take home a souvenir to remember your trip by.

Open until Halloween, this park boasts wetlands, sandy beaches and dunes and a young forest. Talk about the whole package.

This park also has gorgeous sunsets on offer, so pitch a tent and take in the views.

This is one of Ontario’s most visited parks, according to Ontario Parks, so get your visit in before they close for the season at the end of October.

This gorgeous park has rugged, rocky shorelines and sand beaches, and rocky islands with windswept pines. A little something for everyone. Ontario Parks says it is beautiful in late fall.

If you get sick of taking in the view, head to the visitor’s centre, where you can see the interactive exhibits. It also has great views of Georgian Bay.

Presqu’ile is open until October 31, so there are just a few days left to get in your fall camping trip at this park.

If lake life is your vibe, this is the park for you. There’s a 2.5 km beach to stroll on and listen to the waves crash onto the beach, or walk the marsh’s boardwalk trail if beaches aren’t your thing.

If you miss out on camping, this park is open for day use year-round. There are two visitor’s centres at this park. It’s also home to Ontario’s second oldest operating lighthouse.

This park is open until November 13, so there’s still plenty of time to book a campsite.

Rondeau is a birder’s dream park, and late fall is the perfect time to see the birds that are flying south for the winter.

If birds aren’t your thing, that’s okay! Rondeau has four hiking trails and some rare trees to get a look at, including tulip trees, sassafrass and Shagbark Hickory.

Maybe trees aren’t your thing. That’s fine, there are 11 km of sandy beaches along Lake Erie that you can stroll along. A little something for everyone!

Grab your binoculars, a tent and your coziest socks and get camping at Rondeau.

Silent Lake is no joke. They don’t allow motor boats on the lake, so it’s nice and quiet. That doesn’t mean you can’t go out on the water, rent a kayak or canoe on your camping trip and head out for some time on the water.

If the thought of canoeing in late fall sends a chill down your spine, there are 19 km worth of hiking trails and 17 km of mountain biking trails.

You can rent a yurt or a cabin at Silent Lake for a more glamorous experience. Add the sandy beaches and it’s almost like a summer getaway…except it’s fall.

Silent Lake operates camping until March 27, 2022.