The fall season has begun, and while the leaves may still be mostly green, it’s time to start planning how to make the most of Ontario’s fall season – with a road trip!

Sure, Toronto has plenty to offer in the fall foliage department, but sometimes the road is calling and you just have to get out of the city to see what else Ontario has to offer.

Not sure where to go this fall? We’ve rounded up a few of our seasonal favourites within a few hours of the city.

Make sure you adhere to any and all COVID-19 restrictions, like masking and distancing, and bring your COVID-19 certificate to really enjoy your road trip.

About an hour’s drive outside of the city, you can take in the gorgeous view of the Cheltenham Badlands. The badlands are a natural heritage in Ontario, and they date back more than 400 million years.

The exposed red shale is the perfect foreground for those fall colours. Once you take in the view, you can go for a short hike, go bird watching, or head into Caledon, where you can find more trails, head to the local cidery, or take in the art scene.

Less than two hours outside of the city, there are vineyards, wineries, and breweries galore. Head to Niagara-on-the-Lake for the day, or stay the night, to take in the historic town’s beauty and many offerings.

They’ve got more than just wine. You can rent a bike to ride around the town or opt for a spa day after taking in the changing leaves. A map has marked out all the historical landmarks. There are a number of different trails to take and many stops along the way to enjoy the seasonal beauty and embrace the town.

Less than three hours away from the city is a gorgeous town with beaches, wineries and lush countryside to take in the beauty of a changing season. Prince Edward County has become a hotspot for Torontonians looking to escape the city in the summer, and it should definitely be on the list for fall, too.

The town offers tons of events that should entertain any road-tripper. Whether a farmers’ market or harvest festival is your favourite fall activity, or if taking in live music or going on graveyard tours is more your thing, Prince Edward County is not short on things to do during your visit.

Just over two hours outside of the city is the gorgeous Blue Mountain Village. Known for its ski slopes in the winter months, it still has plenty for everyone in the fall. This picturesque spot is perfect for the athlete, foodie and family road-trippers.

Take the Apple Pie Trail to indulge in the foodie culture and stop at the local farmer’s markets to enjoy the local offerings. You can go hiking to really take in the view of the autumnal hues, and even enjoy a nightly light trail following the AGORA Path of Light until October 31.

If you’re up for a bit of a longer trip, Algonquin Provincial Park is located just over three hours outside of Toronto and has a lot of nature to take in. Make sure you have the right permits before you head out for the day, but you can enjoy a picnic, go for a hike and take in the nature.

They even offer a fall colour report so you can have an idea of what the park will look like before you even arrive.