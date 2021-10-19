It's not too late to check out the fall foliage in Ontario

No weekend plans? No problem! Just take a look at this Fall Colour Report and pick the autumnal backdrop of your dreams!

It’s the perfect time to head out to one of Ontario’s provincial parks and take in the beautiful changing leaves. Peak leaf viewing season has come to an end, but the parks still have plenty to offer in the way of colour.

Ontario Parks’ handy Fall Colour Report will help you navigate where in Ontario still has fall foliage on offer so you can plan accordingly.

As the map shows, most of the province is in its peak for fall leaves. Some northwestern parts of the province are past their peak and now trees have lost most of their leaves, but for Torontonians, there’s a lot to take in around the GTA, and still some areas that have yet to hit their peak.

Algonquin Park is a favourite for Ontarians looking to get a taste of fall, and it doesn’t disappoint! While most of the maples have lost their leaves, there’s still the “golden encore,” aka the second peak, which features yellow leaves from the birch, aspen and oaks. The tamarak are also beginning to turn yellow.

Unlike most coniferous (cone-bearing trees), the tamarack doesn’t remain “evergreen”… https://t.co/XBSALYRN1t pic.twitter.com/7ImPyxVOwt — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) October 17, 2021

As always, with Algonquin Park, it’s best to try to book a permit ahead of time as it’s a popular destination in the fall.

If you want to skip the crowds at Algonquin, here are all the other parks in Ontario that have gorgeous displays of fall foliage. Don’t forget to check the Fall Colour Report before you head out; a strong storm can blow many leaves off trees, and some parks are still predominately green.