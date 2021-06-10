Drive-in theatres across Ontario are reopening this weekend

You can go to the movies this weekend, Ontario.

The province is set to enter Step 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan as of 12:01 am on June 11, at which point drive-in theatres will be permitted to operate.

The 5 Drive-In in Oakville, Stardust Theatre in Newmarket, and Starlite Drive-In in Hamilton will fire up their projectors on Friday night.

The theatres will show three double features of A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun, Peter Rabbit 2 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jurassic Park and Jaws.

Toronto’s Ontario Place Drive-In is set for a June 18 reopening with a showing of Pulp Fiction.

Elsewhere across the province, Tilbury’s The Boonies Drive-In will begin welcoming guests on June 17, showing Tom and Jerry and Godzilla vs. King Kong.

The Port Hope Drive-In will reopen on June 18, with a double-feature of Nobody and Jaws.

The Mustang Drive-In in Prince Edward County is set to reopen on June 24. Opening night flicks include double features of Top Gun and Footloose, and ANTZ and Zoolander.

With the exception of the Port Hope Drive-In, which only offers in-person sales, tickets can be purchased online through their respective theatre’s website.

With indoor theatres not slated to reopen until Step 3, it’s looking like a drive-in summer for Ontario’s cinephiles.