Three Ontario regions amongst the top 10 best places to live in Canada

Three Ontario regions have been named some of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new ranking list.

The list, from Moving Waldo, focuses on three main criteria for determining the rankings. First up is safety (based on the crime rate), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

Ontario’s best residential areas include the town of Deep River, the city of Barrie, and Wellington County.

Quebec beat out Ontario and all other provinces with four regions on the list. These include Quebec City, Saguenay, Lévis, and Thetford Mines.

Here’s a little more information about the Ontario areas that make for the best places to live nationwide.

Deep River, Renfrew County

The town of Deep River in Ontario’s Renfrew County is as charming as can be, with gorgeous views of the Ottawa river and lots of boating and hiking opportunities.

It ranked #1 on Moving Waldo’s list and is one of the safest and affordable places to buy a home in the whole province.

According to Moving Waldo, the average cost of a house in Deep River is $400,000, and you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for just $1,400!

Toronto, are you listening? Take some lessons, please.

Wellington County, southwestern Ontario

According to Moving Waldo, Wellington County has the best quality of life. It’s located in southwestern Ontario, just an hour’s drive west from Toronto.

Standing at #4, Wellington County boasts picturesque landscapes and low crime and unemployment rates. The average cost of housing in the area is $900,000 — well below Toronto’s average home price of $1.2 million, according to Zolo.

This county ranks as the fourth best place to call home in Ontario.

Barrie, Simcoe County

Just about 80 kilometres from Toronto lies the lake view city of Barrie. It’s been ranked as the seventh-best place to live in Canada.

Moving Waldo calls Barrie a “wonderful place to get affordable housing in Ontario” with home costs averaging $450,000. The city has a thriving art scene and beautiful scenery, with a crime rate 34% lower than the rest of the country. It’s also great for families.

Here’s the full ranking of the best places to live in Canada right now: