This Alberta town named one of the top 10 best places to live in Canada

A town in southern Alberta has been named one of the best places to live in the country and it’s the sole spot to make the cut in western Canada.

The list, from Moving Waldo, focuses on three main criteria for determining the rankings. First up is safety (based on the crime rate), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

High River was ranked #10 on the list, being awarded for its tranquillity and outdoorsy culture.

The town also found itself on the list thanks to it being one of the cheapest places to live in Alberta and also having a low crime rate. Lethbridge needs to take some notes when it comes to the crime department.

Moving Waldo also pointed to High River hosting annual events all year round, but it is particularly known for its old-fashioned outdoor parade during Christmas festivities as the entire town lights up. The city has many craft fairs, art studios, and galleries.

