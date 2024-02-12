"It's great": Oilers' Evander Kane defends Ridly Greig empty-net slapper

It seems like everybody has an opinion on the Ridly Greig slapshot into an empty net on Saturday night between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, including Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

The slapshot, which helped the Senators close out the Leafs by a score of 5-3, sparked violence at the end of the game. Immediately after, Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly delivered a vicious crosscheck to Greig’s head, a play that will most likely warrant a long suspension.

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

Fans are split on whether or not a breakaway slapshot is worthy of such a violent reaction. Kane, who met with reporters after practice this morning, said he has no problem with Greig’s slapshot.

“The slapshot… I don’t have any issue with it, I think it’s great,” said Kane. “At the same time, I think, as a lot of people say, the Rielly response was appropriate. I’m sure he wasn’t trying to crosscheck him in the head. A lot of these crosscheck sometimes they ride up the shoulder and end up getting guys in the head.

“I think it’s entertaining, I think it’s good for the game.”

"We’ve got to find ways to score five-on-five." Evander Kane speaks after practice at @RogersPlace. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/K3KEj43K9A — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 12, 2024

Kane is no stranger to stirring the pot and getting under the skin of opponents, so this opinion shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to anyone. Though he thinks Greig did nothing wrong with the slapper, he also acknowledged that he would respond similarly in Rielly’s position.

Thinking about this, one can’t help but remember just how much he got under the skin of the Vegas Golden Knights during last year’s playoff run.

Though the Oilers have been on a mini skid since the All-Star break, winning just one of their last three games, Kane has had a bit of a resurgence. The power forward has looked good on a line with Leon Draisaitl and (fellow pest) Corey Perry. He scored a hattrick in Friday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks to bring his season total up to 18.