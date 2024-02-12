Gagner returns: Oilers make more lineup changes amid slump

The Edmonton Oilers are going back to what was working.

After Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch opted to make sweeping changes to both the forward lines and defensive pairs following the end of their 16-game winning streak, the rookie bench boss looks like he will be reversing most of those decisions.

This comes as the team is experiencing a bit of a post-All-Star break slump. After going 16-0-0 going into the break, the Oilers have won just one of their three games following the time off. That includes a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights that broke their streak and a brutal 4-0 loss to the LA Kings on Saturday.

Tony Brar from Oilers TV had the new lines and pairings from this morning’s practice at Rogers Place.

Monday practice lines for EDM: RNH – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – Perry

Holloway – McLeod – Foegele

Gagner – Ryan – Brown

Janmark Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Desharnais Skinner

— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 12, 2024

The top three forward lines have remained static ahead of tomorrow night’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. Corey Perry looks like he will remain on the second line alongside Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl. That trio had some red flags around it when it was initially put together last week, mainly due to a lack of speed, but they have performed fairly well in their first two games together.

The one change up front appears to be on the fourth line, where veteran Sam Gagner is taking reps alongside Derek Ryan and Connor Brown. Mattias Janmark was the extra forward at practice. Though Janmark has done a decent job as a penalty-killer this season, the lack of meaningful impact at even-strength was starting to become a problem.

Brar added that Gagner was leading the team stretch at practice, which is a good sign that the vet will return after being scratched for the last four games. This will be the first time all season that Janmark could potentially be scratched.

Sam Gagner — AKA Papa Clutch — leading the stretch post-practice. Clear indication he's back in the lineup. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 12, 2024

On the defensive end, Knoblauch has decided to revert to the pairings that the team was running before all the changes were made.

Darnell Nurse is back alongside Cody Ceci on the second pair, while Brett Kulak and Vincent Desharnais will return as the team’s dependable third pairing. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm were reunited as the team’s top pairs about midway through Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Stuart Skinner was in the starter’s net, but Knoblauch has not confirmed who will be between the pipes against the Red Wings.

Gametime for tomorrow’s tilt is set for 7 pm MT and can be seen on Sportsnet West.