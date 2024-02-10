Evander Kane has broken one of Gretzky's Oilers records

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had a big impact on last night’s 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks, recording the eighth hat trick of his career.

Of those eight hat tricks, five have come in an Oilers sweater. It is quite the feat, given that he only joined the organization midway through the 2021-22 season. He’s only played 130 games in an Oilers sweater due to missing a good chunk of the 2022-23 campaign because of injury.

“Nine years in the league, I didn’t have a hat trick, so I was hoping to just get one at one point,” Kane said postgame. “It’s nice coming out of the break and getting on the board early and getting ready for the second half of the season.”

“Got the job done tonight.” Evander Kane speaks after registering his eight-career regular season hat-trick tonight. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/VSH1ZZbyYv — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 10, 2024

As it turns out, scoring his fifth hat trick in just 130 games with the Oilers puts Kane in the organization’s record books. He is the quickest in franchise history to reach five hat tricks, surpassing Wayne Gretzky, who achieved the feat in 136 games.

Fewest games to score 5 Hat Tricks in an Oilers uniform Evander Kane 130

Wayne Gretzky 136

Glenn Anderson 173 pic.twitter.com/SPmCa8rfvQ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 10, 2024

Despite Kane’s inconsistencies, this stat proves how good of a goal scorer he has been since joining the Oilers. With last night’s big performance, he now has 18 goals and 32 points in 46 games. Those numbers are impressive for the 32-year-old, given he doesn’t play on the team’s first power-play unit.

Thanks largely to Kane, the Oilers were able to bounce back after suffering their first loss of 2024 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. They now sit seven points shy of the Golden Knights for second in the Pacific Division while holding five games in hand. They’ll have a chance to chip away further tonight as they are set to take on the LA Kings. Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm MT.