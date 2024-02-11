Fans split on Ridly Greig/Morgan Rielly chaos at end of Leafs-Sens game

There is no consensus on who was in the right and who was in the wrong following last night’s chaotic end to the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators game.

Fireworks erupted on the ice in the final seconds of the game after Senators forward Ridly Greig opted to fire a hard slapshot into an empty net on a breakaway. Immediately following the goal, Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Greig in the head.

Rielly was given a five-minute penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct for the play. The Senators wound up winning the game by a score of 5-3.

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

Though Rielly was the only player penalized after the incident and could potentially face a suspension, the court of public opinion has been a bit all over the place. On one side, there are plenty of fans who don’t agree with what Rielly did and think a suspension is warranted.

Poor loser?? Gotta be more sportsmanlike. — Jman – Pretty Fly For A Reply Guy (@JmanHoDL) February 11, 2024

Oof. That better get a suspension. No need for that. — John K. Michaels (@Pecker2002) February 11, 2024

That’s messed up. Reilly gets upset over the slap shot empty netter and cross-checks Greig. Cheap dirty move. — Tash 2.0🇺🇸 (@tashlutsa2) February 11, 2024

Wow. What a cheap shot. Cross check right to the face. Better be multiple game suspension — Lauren Lange (@laurenlange4) February 11, 2024

Reilly has to get suspended for that. That’ll probably cost the leafs a couple of games and maybe even getting into the playoffs — cliff wardle (@winemaker1960) February 11, 2024

Yes Rielly will get a nice, long, suspension for that. Completely unnecessary. Just a sore loser… — Vincent Hayden, DVM (@Vincent11281991) February 11, 2024

Perron got 6 for shit like that. Rielly better get 6 too. — Sports Scribbles (@SportsScribbles) February 11, 2024

There are also plenty of fans who think Rielly had the appropriate response, as the slapshot by Greig was seen as overstepping some sort of code between players and disrespected the Leafs.

Greig deserved it 100%. Straight loser energy winding up for an empty netter when your teams competing for 1st overall — Berg98 (@Gbergo98) February 11, 2024

Greig deserved everything he got. Good work Morgan. — Greg Maryan (@TorLeaffan) February 11, 2024

Not very sportsmanlike to slap shot an empty net goal from 3 meters away 😂 there is such a thing as a poor winner. Gg tho. — Dopey (@dopeyplay) February 11, 2024

Intentional disrespect. Reilly is somewhat right — Oleg 🇨🇦 (@olmezent) February 11, 2024

Intentional disrespect. Reilly is somewhat right — Oleg 🇨🇦 (@olmezent) February 11, 2024

Puke move by a puke player on a puke team. Thank you for drilling him Morgan. Now, unfortunately, you’re gonna be out a week. #LeafsForever — Chris Ward (@Wardo44) February 11, 2024

Love the heart from Mo. the leafs need more of this. — Mike Elliott (@micellio35) February 11, 2024

Unfortunately, these two teams will not play against each other for the rest of the season. The bad blood between the NHL’s two Ontario teams is well-documented and goes back to a few harrowing playoff series in the early 2000s.

As the Senators look to end their rebuild in the coming years, plenty of hockey fans will be hoping the two teams can rekindle their rivalry in the playoffs sooner rather than later.