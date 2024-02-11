SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Fans split on Ridly Greig/Morgan Rielly chaos at end of Leafs-Sens game

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Feb 11 2024, 5:45 pm
Fans split on Ridly Greig/Morgan Rielly chaos at end of Leafs-Sens game
Sportsnet

There is no consensus on who was in the right and who was in the wrong following last night’s chaotic end to the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators game.

Fireworks erupted on the ice in the final seconds of the game after Senators forward Ridly Greig opted to fire a hard slapshot into an empty net on a breakaway. Immediately following the goal, Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Greig in the head.

Rielly was given a five-minute penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct for the play. The Senators wound up winning the game by a score of 5-3.

Though Rielly was the only player penalized after the incident and could potentially face a suspension, the court of public opinion has been a bit all over the place. On one side, there are plenty of fans who don’t agree with what Rielly did and think a suspension is warranted.

There are also plenty of fans who think Rielly had the appropriate response, as the slapshot by Greig was seen as overstepping some sort of code between players and disrespected the Leafs.

Unfortunately, these two teams will not play against each other for the rest of the season. The bad blood between the NHL’s two Ontario teams is well-documented and goes back to a few harrowing playoff series in the early 2000s.

As the Senators look to end their rebuild in the coming years, plenty of hockey fans will be hoping the two teams can rekindle their rivalry in the playoffs sooner rather than later.

GET MORE TORONTO NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop