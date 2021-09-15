Popular Canadian all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting egg-xpansion plans on the horizon. And it looks like Toronto is on their radar.

That’s right, Liberty Village will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in winter 2022, the brand’s first-ever foray into the Eastern Canadian market.

OEB is a Calgary-founded joint that opened its first location back in 2009. It has since expanded to Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

Once it opens, breakfast fanatics can expect to munch on OEB’s signature breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.

We’ll keep you posted when an exact opening date is announced for the Toronto location. To get pumped, check out our video from the concept’s first Vancouver location opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: Unit 112, 171 E Liberty Street, Toronto