Farm Boy to open new storefront in Toronto this week

Farm Boy has continued its rapid expansion across North America and is set to open its 41st location this week in Toronto.

On September 16, Farm Boy will officially open its doors at 5245 Dundas Street West, just north of Kipling subway station.

The 25,452-square-foot location will offer plenty of freshly prepared, chef-inspired dishes, like hot meals to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner prep easier, hundreds of organic, vegan, and gluten-free products, as well.

“As we continue to introduce our concept in Toronto and the GTA, we are grateful to all Torontonians who have become, and continue to be, loyal Farm Boy customers,” said Jean-Louis Bellemare, President and General Manager of Farm Boy.

“We are excited to be opening our second location in Etobicoke and look forward to providing our customers with a true fresh market shopping experience.”

Farm Boy currently operates 40 storefronts in Ontario and will open two more by the end of 2021.