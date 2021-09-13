Popular Toronto gelato shop to open second storefront in Mississauga

A popular Toronto gelato shop will be heading west and opening a new storefront in Mississauga by the end of the month.

Nani’s Gelato shared the news on Instagram earlier this month and announced it would open its second location in the next few weeks.

They are slowly making their way over to the new location and plan to open by the end of September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanis Gelato (@nanisgelato)

“Our Charles Street location will remain open the whole time and will continue to be open moving forward, we are just moving our gelato machines out,” said the gelato shop on Instagram.

“Our new location will be quadrupling our production capacity and we will be able to better meet the demand of our amazing customers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanis Gelato (@nanisgelato)

Nani’s Gelato shares that their original plan was to open in July, but due to delays, they had to postpone their plans.

Keep an eye on their Instagram to see when they officially open.