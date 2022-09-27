Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Truth and Reconciliation Day

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
This Friday, September 30, Canada will be commemorating Truth and Reconciliation Day for the second year. The federal statutory holiday honours “the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.”
The Canadian Heritage site states, “Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.”
Here’s what’s open and closed on Friday, September 30.
TTC
View this post on Instagram
TTC services will operate on a regular schedule.
Schools
View this post on Instagram
Schools in Ontario will remain open.
Canada Post
View this post on Instagram
Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.
Banks
Banks will be closed to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
City of Toronto services
View this post on Instagram
City services will not be impacted. Flags at City Hall, civic centres, and other City facilities will fly at half-mast for the day and the Toronto sign will be lit orange.
LCBO
View this post on Instagram
LCBO locations across the province will be closed Friday morning and will reopen at noon.
The Beer Store
View this post on Instagram
Open regular hours. Check here for locations.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
View this post on Instagram
Open regular hours from 10 am to 9 pm.
Yorkdale Shopping Centre
View this post on Instagram
Open regular hours from 10 am to 9 pm.
Toronto Zoo
View this post on Instagram
The Toronto Zoo will be offering complimentary admission to Indigenous Peoples on September 30. Check here for more information.