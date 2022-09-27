EventsNews

Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Sep 27 2022, 12:00 pm
This Friday, September 30, Canada will be commemorating Truth and Reconciliation Day for the second year. The federal statutory holiday honours “the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.”

The Canadian Heritage site states, “Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

Here’s what’s open and closed on Friday, September 30.

TTC

TTC services will operate on a regular schedule.

Schools

Schools in Ontario will remain open.

Canada Post

 

Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

Banks will be closed to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

City of Toronto services

 

City services will not be impacted. Flags at City Hall, civic centres, and other City facilities will fly at half-mast for the day and the Toronto sign will be lit orange.

LCBO

 

LCBO locations across the province will be closed Friday morning and will reopen at noon.

The Beer Store

 

Open regular hours. Check here for locations.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Open regular hours from 10 am to 9 pm.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

 

Open regular hours from 10 am to 9 pm.

Toronto Zoo

 

The Toronto Zoo will be offering complimentary admission to Indigenous Peoples on September 30. Check here for more information.

