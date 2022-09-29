Here are all the road closures in Toronto during Nuit Blanche this weekend

One of the biggest events in the city, Nuit Blanche, returns this Saturday, and it’s set to bring several road closures across Toronto.

This year the theme is “The Space Between Us,” which “invites artists to build bridges between cultures, communities and the environment, transforming the city with stories about their connection to place.”

The event is expanding across Etobicoke, North York, and Scarborough, which will evidentially create some gridlock.

Road closures will begin Friday at 2 pm, on Temperance Street between Yonge Street and Bay Street, along with Colborne Street between Yonge Street and Scott Street having local traffic only along a portion of the roadways. Roads won’t clear until Sunday at 2 pm.

Friday at 9 pm, Yonge Street will be closed between Dundas Street and Queens Quay. East-west traffic will be maintained at major intersections. Additionally, Queen Street will be closed between York Street and Bay Street, and between Bay Street and Victoria Street. Roads won’t reopen until 11 am on Sunday, October 2.

Friday at 6 pm, the Westbound Gardiner Expressway exit 154 to Yonge Street will be closed, along with Esplanade Street between Yonge Street and Scott Street. These closures will lift on Sunday at 11 am.

Saturday at 10 am, Bay Street will be shut down between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street West. Queens Quay West will be closed between York Street and Bay Street until Sunday at 10 am.

For a full list of road closures and restrictions leading up to and during Nuit Blanche, you can visit the City’s official website.