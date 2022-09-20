If you’ve got $3,150,000 laying around, you could be the proud owner of the largest supply of fiddleheads in North America. And a 26.7-acre farm.

Norcliff Farms, located at 888 Barrick Road in Port Colborne, is the continent’s largest producer of the furled vegetable, and it just hit the market with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

In addition to the plethora of fiddleheads found on the property, the estate features six man-made ponds, 20 acres of bush crisscrossed by trails, and a plethora of wildlife, including cranes, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and rabbits.

Fed by well water, the largest pond on the estate was purposefully designed for swimming and is stocked with catchable fish. A fountain, firepit, and patio can be found on its banks, while a hot tub and outdoor dining area sit upon a Romanesque stone terrace.

The home itself is “a resort in its own right.” Dubbed “La Dolce Vita,” the 4,465-square-foot bungalow sits peacefully at the end of a winding driveway.

Amid the stone façade, the entryway is illuminated by custom stained-glass windows, antique onyx lanterns, and dazzling chandeliers.

A massive great room with a 15-foot, tin-lined vaulted ceiling combines the kitchen, living room, and dining room into one stately space.

The kitchen features wooden cabinets and stone countertops, while the living area is centred around a massive stone fireplace. More than a year’s worth of firewood is stored in the lower level of the home and can be hauled upstairs via a custom dumb waiter.

The dining area sits below massive windows that look out upon an island of weeping willows and bulrushes.

“What makes the home so special, whether it be at Thanksgiving, Christmas, or other family celebrations is the joy and laughter of everyone all congregating in one enormous room together,” the listing reads. “Living, dining, cooking, and joy all mix harmoniously here.”

The home features five bedrooms, three of which are in a private wing on the main floor, and three bathrooms.

With abundant natural light and a private patio, the primary suite is “nothing short of heavenly.” The five-piece ensuite features double sinks, a long granite counter, and a corner whirlpool tub that sits below a stained glass window.

“The wow factor is palpable,” the listing boasts.

The sun-filled lower level features a sizable recreation room with a second stone fireplace, a sauna, and a home office with a separate entrance.

The property offers a “special bonus” — a two-storey guesthouse. A possible groundskeeper’s residence or in-law cottage, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is fully self-contained, despite being physically attached to the main residence.

“Sip a glass of wine from a nearby Niagara vineyard, unwind at 888 Barrick Road amongst the 26.7 acres, and enjoy La Dolce Vita in paradise,” the listing suggests.

Interested farmers, wine connoisseurs, and nature lovers alike can check out the full listing here.