10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Toronto home sales are on the rise, and so too are prices.

The average selling price of a home in the city hit $1,079,500 in August, a 0.4% increase from July and a 0.9% jump from August 2021.

Despite the sky-high cost of housing, affordable options can still be found, especially if you’re willing to look outside the downtown core.

Here are 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, courtesy of Zoocasa. They’re all listed at $400,000 or less, and most are move-in ready.

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

600-699 square feet

One parking space

Other features: unit has parquet floors, large windows, and ample natural light

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 square feet

One parking space

Other features: well-maintained unit with a modern kitchen and a locker

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: spacious, well-kept condo with a large kitchen and balcony

One bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 square feet

No parking

Other features: home requires renovation but is located near transit, grocery stores, and schools

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker

4-304 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $379,900 Two bedrooms

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

One parking space

Other features: unit has a large balcony that overlooks a ravine and greenery

One bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 square feet

No parking

Other features: bright unit with a balcony, electric fireplace, and abundant storage