10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Sep 19 2022, 5:54 pm
602 - 3555 Bathurst Street (REMAX Realtron Realty)

Toronto home sales are on the rise, and so too are prices.

The average selling price of a home in the city hit $1,079,500 in August, a 0.4% increase from July and a 0.9% jump from August 2021.

Despite the sky-high cost of housing, affordable options can still be found, especially if you’re willing to look outside the downtown core.

Here are 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, courtesy of Zoocasa. They’re all listed at $400,000 or less, and most are move-in ready.

1112 – 100 Lotherton Pathway | $299,900

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: unit has parquet floors, large windows, and ample natural light

425 – 2737 Keele Street | $320,000

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 0-499 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: well-maintained unit with a modern kitchen and a locker

712 – 5 Frith Avenue | $349,000

Royal LePage Signature Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: spacious, well-kept condo with a large kitchen and balcony

801 – 5 Massey Square | $375,000

Accsell Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 800-899 square feet
  • No parking
  • Other features: home requires renovation but is located near transit, grocery stores, and schools

412 – 5 Frith Road | $375,000

CITY Realty Point

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker

4-304 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $379,900

RE/MAX Prime Properties

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: unit has a large balcony that overlooks a ravine and greenery

204 – 30 Allanhurst Drive | $395,000

iPro Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • No parking
  • Other features: bright unit with a balcony, electric fireplace, and abundant storage

816 – 100 Dundalk Drive | $398,800

Royal LePage Ignite Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: bright, modern unit with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances

602 – 3555 Bathurst Street | $399,000

REMAX Realtron Realty

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,000-1,199 square feet
  • One parking space
  • Other features: renovated unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and two balconies

1521 – 25 The Esplanade | $399,000

Landlord Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 square feet
  • No parking
  • Other features: unit has an open concept layout, new laminate flooring, and city views
