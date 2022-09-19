10 Toronto homes for sale under $400,000 (PHOTOS)
Sep 19 2022, 5:54 pm
Toronto home sales are on the rise, and so too are prices.
The average selling price of a home in the city hit $1,079,500 in August, a 0.4% increase from July and a 0.9% jump from August 2021.
Despite the sky-high cost of housing, affordable options can still be found, especially if you’re willing to look outside the downtown core.
Here are 10 of the cheapest homes for sale in Toronto right now, courtesy of Zoocasa. They’re all listed at $400,000 or less, and most are move-in ready.
1112 – 100 Lotherton Pathway | $299,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: unit has parquet floors, large windows, and ample natural light
425 – 2737 Keele Street | $320,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: well-maintained unit with a modern kitchen and a locker
712 – 5 Frith Avenue | $349,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: spacious, well-kept condo with a large kitchen and balcony
801 – 5 Massey Square | $375,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: home requires renovation but is located near transit, grocery stores, and schools
412 – 5 Frith Road | $375,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: bright and spacious unit with a large balcony and a locker
4-304 – 50 Old Kingston Road | $379,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: unit has a large balcony that overlooks a ravine and greenery
204 – 30 Allanhurst Drive | $395,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: bright unit with a balcony, electric fireplace, and abundant storage
816 – 100 Dundalk Drive | $398,800
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 700-799 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: bright, modern unit with laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances
602 – 3555 Bathurst Street | $399,000
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,000-1,199 square feet
- One parking space
- Other features: renovated unit with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and two balconies
1521 – 25 The Esplanade | $399,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 square feet
- No parking
- Other features: unit has an open concept layout, new laminate flooring, and city views