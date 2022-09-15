Luxury Yorkville condo sells for more than $1M under asking (PHOTOS)

The “unprecedented” price drop expected to hit Canada’s housing market in 2023 seems to have already made its mark in Toronto, as a luxury Yorkville condo just sold for a staggering $1,095,000 under the asking price.

Suite 4401 at 50 Yorkville Avenue was originally listed at $7,495,000 when it hit the market on July 11. It sold just over two months later, on September 13, for $6,400,000.

Located within the Four Seasons Private Residences, the northwest corner suite stands “at the peak of luxury” and enjoys unfettered access to the hotel’s amenities, which include a fitness centre, indoor pool, and spa.

The listing boasts that the “highly coveted” unit has been “customized and curated to meet the exigent needs of the world’s most discerning buyers.”

Spanning 2,874 square feet, the unit features 10-foot ceilings and dozens of floor-to-ceiling windows. The layout offers both prime entertaining areas and peaceful retreats.

Upon entering the suite, you’re greeted by a stunning marble foyer and a wall of mirrors.

The pristine kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a centre island that seats six.

The space opens onto the formal dining room, which in turn walks out to a sprawling terrace that offers captivating views of the city below.

The living room, which also walks out to the terrace, features a stately gas fireplace, while the west-facing family room offers hardwood floors and gorgeous crown moulding.

There are two-plus-one bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home.

The expansive primary suite features his-and-hers closets, a five-piece ensuite, and an electric fireplace. The second has a three-piece ensuite and double closet.

“The suite embodies elegance,” the listing reads. “This is an exquisite world-class residence.”

