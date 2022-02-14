Here's where the Yonge North Subway Extension is going (MAPS)

The picture of what’s to come for the Yonge North Subway Extension is starting to get a little clearer, thanks to a handful of recently released maps.

The eight km extension of the TTC’s Line 1 subway will see the addition of four new stations to Toronto’s transit network. After announcing the location of the fourth stop in July of last year, the line will now see stations at Steeles Avenue in York, Clark Avenue in Vaughan, Bridge in Richmond Hill, between Highway 7 and the 401, and High Tech Road in Richmond Hill.

The newly released maps reveal how far these stations will span. The Steeles station, which will be underground, will run along Yonge Street from the south side of Steeles Avenue to just south of Abitibi Avenue.

Clark Station, which will also be underground, is set to span roughly equidistance north and south of Clark Avenue, ending between Morgan Avenue and Glen Cameron Road in the south and reaching just north of the Glen Park Apartments at 7411 Yonge Street.

Bridge Station will be above grade. Its platform will run from Langstaff Road to just north of Highway 7, parallel to the existing CN/Richmond Hill GO tracks.

The northernmost station, High Tech will span both north and south of High Tech Road. It will also be an above-ground station next to the existing transit tracks.

“Having quick, convenient connections to other transit lines at surface level is so important to making the journey for riders the best it can be,” said Stephen Collins, Metrolinx project sponsor. “By offering better connections, we’re also building strength into the transit network, which will make it easier for riders get to destinations across the entire region.”

The Yonge North Subway Extension currently has $5.6 billion in funding. It was originally set to have six stations, but according to Metrolinx, the original plan could not be accommodated within that budget. The new four-station route with above-ground stations — which are less costly to build — is more feasible.

Construction on the Yonge North Subway Extension is expected to start in 2023, with a completion date set for 2030.