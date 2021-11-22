Check out Eataly's Italian holiday market in Toronto

Eataly’s Holiday Market is in full swing. Guests can now enjoy the ultimate Italian holiday experience with culinary gifts, themed gift baskets, and more.

Now until January 2, Eataly is hosting its holiday market, offering customers a ton of carefully curated gift items and an overall joyous and cultural experience.

They’ve partnered with Toronto’s Kensington Flea Market to showcase high-quality, hand-crafted goods from local artisans until December 31.

You can get your hands on goodies like sauces, teas, soaps, jewelry, accessories, and so much more.

Nothing says the holidays like Eataly’s sweet and fluffy panettone and pandoro cakes from northern Italy. It is made following centuries-old traditions, according to Eataly, and comes in different flavours like cherry and chocolate; over 50 types of panettone are available. They also have vegan and gluten-free options.

Stop by on the weekend and check out events like the ornament-making program and winter flower arrangement classes.

From Italian-inspired home goods to ready-to-gift items, Eataly has you covered this holiday season.