Toronto restaurant asks unvaccinated guests to opt for outdoor dining

A Toronto restaurant has asked unvaccinated guests to opt for outdoor dining instead of indoor out of respect for vaccinated staff and customers.

Anne Sorrenti, the owner of Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink located at 337 Oakwood Avenue, shared the news on an Instagram post on Sunday.

“With the volatility of the weather and our limited capacity to have diners indoors, we ask respectfully that if you are not vaccinated, that you choose outdoor dining when available,” said Sorrenti.

“Notice that I said choose – this is on an honour system, and we would hope that people would understand that the well-being of our staff and clientele combined with the precarious nature of lockdowns have us wary.”

Sorrenti disclosed that all her staff are vaccinated and shared that it “is not a debate about vaccine efficacy.”

“Each business has to make up their own guidelines with regard to vaccinated vs unvaccinated diners indoors,” Sorrenti continued, highlighting that each business has to make their own guidelines since the province has not mandated vaccine passports.

“Before you begin to type a response to this post, please be mindful of the fact that this business has endured a myriad of challenges including fire and floods pre-pandemic, so I do not set these parameters without full awareness that it may impact business adversely with some of you,” said Sorrenti.

“Be that as it may, we require masks indoors and in public spaces when not eating or drinking, contact tracing, and we expect that these minor asks will make us all a little safer. Please be kind when inquiring about a reservation – these policies are set by me, not the staff.”

