New bar to open in Toronto’s St Lawrence Market area

A new bar is opening in Toronto’s St Lawrence Market area next month and will feature modern Canadian cuisine to share amongst your friends.

Opening in August, Bar St. Lo is the newest addition to the city’s restaurant industry.

Where it will be located and when guests can expect to try their food is still a mystery.

According to the new spot, the menu will feature modern Canadian cuisine through sharing plates and specials based on ingredients available in the market.

“So if you like your dish, you can support local and attempt to make it yourself,” the bar said on Instagram.

They will also have a carefully curated cocktail program and beer and wine list.

