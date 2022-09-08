Negroni Week 2022: All 47 places to celebrate in Toronto
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of negroni sales to charities. Negroni Week first launched in 2013, and it has raised well over $3 million since then.
There are 47 Toronto bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in the city.
Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Toronto Negroni Week 2022:
- Chef’s Hall
- Pizzeria Libretto – University
- Saint John’s Tavern
- Melrose on Adelaide
- Kelly’s Landing
- HOTHOUSE
- Tutti Matti
- Bar St. Lo
- Gusto 101
- Anejo Restaurant
- Little Sister Dutch Indonesian
- Ruby Soho
- Ascari
- Hunters Landing
- Eataly Toronto
- Stelvio
- David Rocco Bar Aperitivo
- Patois
- Gusto 501
- Trattoria Nervosa
- The Oxley
- The Aviary
- Mother
- Pizza Libretto – Ossington
- Sweaty Betty’s
- Azhar Kitchen and Bar
- Paris Paris
- The Haifa Room
- Buono College
- Hanmoto
- Bar Poet
- The Emmet Ray
- The Dock Ellis
- Project Gigglewater
- The Loveless Cafe & Bar
- Osteria Rialto
- Ascari Enoteca
- Pizzeria Libretto – Danforth
- Gardel
- Vatican Gift Shop
- Seoul Shakers
- The Dylan Bar
- Buono Roncy
- Famous Last Words
- Pizzeria Libretto – Junction
- Taylor’s Landing
- Pizzeria Libretto – Yonge
Negroni Week 2022 — Toronto
When: September 12 to 18, 2022
Where: Participating venues around Toronto