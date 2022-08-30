Le Burger Week takes place annually across the country and burger joints nationwide are gearing up for an influx of orders as hungry food lovers search for the perfect patty.

This year though, things are a little different. Le Burger week has gone vegan, with plant-based specials commencing on September 1 and running through to September 14.

Burger spots in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick are trading their beef for healthier competition to show the Canadian public what they’ve got.

There are over 1,000 participating burger spots nationwide, so there seems no better time to promote meat alternatives than during the country’s biggest burger festival, not to mention the skill and creativity of local chefs and restaurants as they come up with the most desirable and delicious plant-based creations.

Here is a list of all the spots taking part in Toronto.

Big Smoke Burger

The Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles

Odd Burger

Fancy Franks

3 Brasseurs

Insomnia Restaurant

Maple Leaf Burger

Unionville Arms Pub and Grill

The Food Quotient

Sam’s Grill Burgers & Poutine

Cracker Jacks

Culinary Dropout

The Bigfoot Bistro

Ernie’s Roadhosue

Captains Grill Diner

The Savary Plate Eatery and Pizzeria

Sunset Diner

When: September 1 to 14

Where: Participating restaurants nationwide