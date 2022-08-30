Le Burger week: All the participating restaurants in Toronto this year
Le Burger Week takes place annually across the country and burger joints nationwide are gearing up for an influx of orders as hungry food lovers search for the perfect patty.
This year though, things are a little different. Le Burger week has gone vegan, with plant-based specials commencing on September 1 and running through to September 14.
Burger spots in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick are trading their beef for healthier competition to show the Canadian public what they’ve got.
There are over 1,000 participating burger spots nationwide, so there seems no better time to promote meat alternatives than during the country’s biggest burger festival, not to mention the skill and creativity of local chefs and restaurants as they come up with the most desirable and delicious plant-based creations.
Here is a list of all the spots taking part in Toronto.
- Big Smoke Burger
- The Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
- Odd Burger
- Fancy Franks
- 3 Brasseurs
- Insomnia Restaurant
- Maple Leaf Burger
- Unionville Arms Pub and Grill
- The Food Quotient
- Sam’s Grill Burgers & Poutine
- Cracker Jacks
- Culinary Dropout
- The Bigfoot Bistro
- Ernie’s Roadhosue
- Captains Grill Diner
- The Savary Plate Eatery and Pizzeria
- Sunset Diner
Le Burger Week
When: September 1 to 14
Where: Participating restaurants nationwide