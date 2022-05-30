Watch terrifying near-miss on GO Train tracks (VIDEO)

Metrolinx has released a terrifying video of a GO Train narrowly missing three young people trespassing on the tracks this month.

The video was taken from the front of a Milton Line GO Train on the evening of May 20. As the train crosses the Humber River rail bridge, a young person can be seen near the railing at the edge of the bridge.

Then, two more young people appear up ahead, sprinting along the tracks “as if they were trying to outrun the train,” Metrolinx said. One of them crosses the tracks right in front of the train, narrowly making it to the other side before the locomotive passes.

The fast-acting train crew slammed on the breaks to avoid hitting them.

“As the train was stopping, it narrowly missed one of the young people by a foot, avoiding a tragedy,” Metrolinx said.

“Incidents like this are too often tragic and life-altering – not only for loved ones but for the crew and first responders involved.”

According to Operation Lifesaver, more than 100 Canadians are seriously injured or killed every year as a result of railway crossing or trespassing incidents.

Metrolinx released the video to reinforce the dangers of walking or playing on train tracks, especially to young people. The transit agency is also hoping to identify the young people in the video, and is appealing to their parents to come forward.

“We aren’t looking to be punitive, said Steve Weir, Metrolinx manager of customer protective services.

“But we are very eager to speak with your children to help educate them and ensure they never ever take this kind of risk again.”