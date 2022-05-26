TikToker Francis Bourgeois has amassed an impressive 2.6 million followers on social media where he shares his passion for trains. This time the trainspotter is visiting Toronto and sharing his thoughts on the UP Express.

“After arriving in Toronto, Canada, for the first time ever, I made my way to the up express, which takes 25 minutes from Toronto Pearson Airport to downtown,” he says in the 51-second video that has racked up over 178,000 views.

He notes the train’s efficiency, allowing people to bypass an “infrastructuregasm of highways.”

Watch the video below:

Bourgeois’ train-loving nature shines through as he stares wide-eyed at a nearby GO Train, or, in his words, an “MP45AC locomotive.” Did you know that that’s what it was called? Well, now you do.

As for the quality of the seats, it looks like the UP Express seats got the highest praise from Bourgeois. “I’m happy to say that the seats certainly pass the ‘would I wear it as a jumper’ test,” he says.

But the most impressive part of his 25-minute journey, according to Bourgeois, was the toilets.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the loos,” he says. “They were spotless and smelled like fresh Canadian air unlike any loo in the UK.”

Viewers chimed in with their own hilarious comments.

“Take the subway and update us on the fresh Canadian air,” reads one TikTok comment.

Another viewer states, “Forever calling the GO Train an MP45AC Locomotive from now on.”

The video even caught the attention of the UP Express social media team, and it looks as though Bourgeois will be getting that UP Express original sweater after all.

“We might have some extra material to make that jumper for you!” they stated in the comments. “Thanks for riding with us!”