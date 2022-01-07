Local Toronto bar needs help getting rid of all their beer

Now that’s a way to down a couple of kegs.

A local Toronto bar is asking for help getting rid of beer left in kegs by encouraging customers to come by with any container they see fit.

Farside, a bar located in the city’s east end, sent out a call for help in an Instagram post. Following reenacted dining restrictions, the establishment desperately needs beer drinkers to help them empty the many kegs they have filled with booze.

As Ontario faces new limitations for indoor dining at restaurants and bars, several establishments are left with products that may go to waste – this is one way of giving back to the community.

“You gotta drink this beer!” read the caption on the IG video.

“No reasonable offer refused. Come by with any container, and we’ll fill it up with delicious craft draught (or PBR).”

To make it even more fun, Farside encourages people to bring odd and silly containers to fill up. The strangest one gets a bigger discount. The person with the silliest container will also get a TBA prize.

Some people brought kitchen pots and pans, a watering can, a portable washer/dryer, a milk carton, and even a bottle of laundry detergent. Al cleaned out and empty, of course.

If you’re looking for cans of beer, they’re priced at $5. Farside is located at 600 Gerard Street East.

Make sure to pay them a visit! Kegs are available until they run out.