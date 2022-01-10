Beloved Toronto bar is now serving cups of coffee and pastries to go
One of Toronto’s most beloved dive bars has a new addition to its colourful exterior and is offering fresh cups of coffee and treats to go.
Sneaky Dee’s is introducing its new venture, the Little Sneaky Cafe. From a walk-up window, the new cafe will offer coffee, cappuccino, lattes, espressos, americanos and even baked goodies.
They have vegan cookies and cupcakes too!
They welcomed their first customers this past weekend from 8 am to 2 pm and will be releasing future hours on their Instagram page.
Though the restaurant does offer take-out and delivery options from its bar menu, this new side project will offer the surrounding community a fresh cup of joe and pastries to start their mornings.
Little Sneaky Cafe
Address: 431 College Street